Molotov cocktail damages flower shop in Saint-Laurent
A Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window for a flower shop.
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 7:40AM EDT
Arson investigators were at the scene of a suspected arson in the Saint-Laurent borough Friday morning.
Firefighters got a call at 3:15 a.m. after an alarm was set off in a flower shop on Alexis-Nihon Blvd. near Thimens Blvd. after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window.
There was minor damage from the fire as it was quickly extinguished. There was major water damage, however, in efforts to put out the flames.
