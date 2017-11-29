

CTV Montreal





Some Kahnawake residents are offering their emotional testimony in the controversial ‘Marry Out, Move Out’ policy.

Appearing in Quebec Superior Court at the Longueuil courthouse Wednesday, they are fighting the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake to be permitted to live with their families on the territory, and giving their non-Mohawk spouse membership in the band council.

The ‘Marry Out, Move Out’ law is designed to forbid non-Mohawks from living in the community. Proponents of the law say it is the only way to keep Kahnawake for Mohawk people and not taken over by others.

Joe Delaronde, spokesman for the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, says the law is necessary to protect Mohawk traditions and that it has the support of most community members.

If a so-called ‘mixed’ family is ousted, the Mohawk member has no right to vote, to band-provided services, to own land, or to be buried in the cemeteries in Kahnawake.

Created in 1981 by the band's council, it has been enforced to varying degrees over the past 36 years.

Delaronde says that while people have been sent notices asking them to leave over the years, nobody has been forcibly removed.

Mohawk woman Elisabeth Curotte offered testimony, saying she received an eviction letter because she married a white man.

“We’ve been together 44 years. I don’t want to lose my husband,” Elisabeth Curotte. “It’s bad enough he had heart surgery this past summer. The minute he would have died would I have become an Indian again? Aren’t I an Indian now?”

Curotte and her husband George Ryder alleged that Mohawk Peacekeeper have not protected them.

“We always had that sense of being afraid that someone will bust into your house. And the police won’t protect you,” said Ryder.

But the plaintiffs say the rules violate their rights and have created an atmosphere that makes it difficult to live in the community.

The proceedings are expected to last until Dec. 13.



With files from The Canadian Press