MNAs, ministers won't say if Sklavounos will be welcomed back to Liberal caucus
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 10:59AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 11:03AM EST
A day after it was revealed that Gerry Sklavounos would not be charged with sexual assault, the political fate of the MNA for Laurier-Dorion remains up in the air.
Sklavounos has been on sick leave from the National Assembly since a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in October.
On Friday, Liberal MNAs who had gathered for a caucus meeting were not eager to welcome Sklavounos back to the fold.
Several MNAs and cabinet ministers were asked whether he should be reinstated but all declined to say whether they would support or reject such a move.
All who were questioned said that decision would be made at a later date, away from cameras and microphones.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Part of Metropolitan closed after truck crash
- Bloc blasts opponent of bill criticizing "racist" WaPo article
- Quebec City man arrested for hateful online comments
- MNAs, ministers won't say if Sklavounos will be welcomed back to Liberal caucus
- Canadians charged in Australia cocaine bust see cases put off