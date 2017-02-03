

The Canadian Press





A day after it was revealed that Gerry Sklavounos would not be charged with sexual assault, the political fate of the MNA for Laurier-Dorion remains up in the air.

Sklavounos has been on sick leave from the National Assembly since a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in October.

On Friday, Liberal MNAs who had gathered for a caucus meeting were not eager to welcome Sklavounos back to the fold.

Several MNAs and cabinet ministers were asked whether he should be reinstated but all declined to say whether they would support or reject such a move.

All who were questioned said that decision would be made at a later date, away from cameras and microphones.