

CTV Montreal





Five Kahnawake residents are before the Human Rights Commission over the territory's controversial Marry-Out, Move-Out law.

The law designed to forbid non-Mohawks from living in Kahnawake was created in 1981 by the band's council and has been enforced to varying degrees over the past 34 years.

The law discriminates against non-Mohawks by denying their spouse membership in the band council.

That means the Mohawk has no right to vote, to band-provided services, to own land, or to be buried in the cemeteries in Kahnawake.

In 2010 many so-called "mixed couples" received eviction notices which were never acted on, but in the past year the band has increased pressure on Mohawks living with non-indigenous people to move out of the territory southeast of Montreal.

The purpose of the law is to protect Mohawk bloodlines.

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations has been working with the five people with their Human Rights Commission complaint and in demanding they be allowed to stay.

"They want to be recognized as equal members with full access and equal access to rights, services, and programs," said Fo Niemi of CRARR.

The group said Wednesday morning that it is willing to go to mediation – generally the first step in this type of complaint – but are waiting to hear if the Band Council will agree.

If the council decides against mediation, a date will be set for the tribunal, in a precedent-setting case.

Niemi has said he believes a Human Rights Commission challenge will be successful because the HRC has applied to Indigenous communities in Canada since 2011.

'The issue arises on one hand collective right, or the right to self-determination of First Nations goverment and community vis à vis the individual right of equality without discrimination based on race or gender," said Niemi.

The five people making the challenge wish to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisals.

One woman was broken up about the backlash she’s received.

“When I go out in the community, I feel like I have to put my head down. I try to keep my head up as much as I could for my daughter. I try to keep her closed in so she doesn’t have to hear, ‘Your father’s non-native, your father’s white, and not from here,’” said one of the complainants, struggling through tears.

Brenda Dearhouse Fragnito married a non-native decades ago.

"This is something that is a sad situation. It's very, very wrong what's being done," she said.

Joe Delaronde, on the Mohawk Band Council maintains the council has the right to create its own laws, and contends the community agrees with the law.

"According to Canadian law and the Indian Act and if you want to go to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms maybe what Kahnawake believes in doesn't jive with that but, it is the community that is very supportive of the direction it's taken," said Delaronde.

Kahnawake Grand Chief Joe Norton, who helped draft the law, has said it is essential for preserving the Mohawk culture.

"From a cultural point of view, from a language point of view, (it's) the protection of all those things we hold dear to ourselves," he said in a June 2015 interview, adding. "The point is the non-native spouse. That’s where the action is. That person is not allowed to reside in this community, male or female. It's something that stands right now, I don't ever see that changing, anyway, not in my lifetime, but who knows what the future holds."