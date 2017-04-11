

CTV Montreal





UPDATED: Montreal police have found Jimenez Mercedes. Our original story is below.

Montreal police are searching for a woman with Alzheimer's disease who has gone missing.

Jimenez Mercedes, 68, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday leaving her home in the Mercier Hochelaga Maisonneuve borough.

She stands 1.60 m tall and weighs 54 kg, (5'4", 115 lb) with white skin, brown eyes, and dark hair.

Mercedes was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a hood, running shoes, and wool pants.

She frequents grocery stores and shopping centres, especially those around Belanger St., Jean Talon Blvd., and Langelier St.

Mercedes is known to have episodes of memory loss. She is also quite fit and able to walk rapidly for several hours.

She is supposed to take medication on a regular basis.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.