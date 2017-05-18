

CTV Montreal





A Rimouski woman who went missing for nearly a week before being found alive in Saskatchewan is under arrest for public mischief.

The SQ announced on Thursday that Karine Major was never the victim of abduction or any criminal act.

She left Quebec for personal reasons and was arrested for making a false statement to the police officers who came to meet her in Saskatchewan.

The police investigation is continuing and Major's case will be referred to Crown prosecutors.

Passersby contacted authorities in Saskatchewan after recognizing the 26-year-old woman on the street.

RCMP officers were dispatched to the scene to formally identify the missing chemist.

Major was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and was discharged.