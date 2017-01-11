

CTV Montreal





Montreal police want help finding a man who went missing two months ago.

Wah Tat Hum, 72, disappeared the morning of Nov. 22, 2016 on his way to a doctor's appointment.

He never arrived at that appointment and has not been seen since.

His family is worried about his safety because he has to take medications frequently.

Hum is 1.6 tall and weighs 50 kg (5'3", 111 lb). He has black eyes and is balding with dark grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tuque, a turquoise jacket, and purple pants.

He frequently visits the Montreal Casino.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or to call 9-1-1.