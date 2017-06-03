

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking the public for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Alejandro Palma Corado was last seen on Saturday morning in Rosemont at around 8 a.m.

His family hasn’t seen him since.

Police say the boy is around 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a light blue jacket and cap.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that he may have run away.

Anyone with information is asked call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.