Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Rosemont area
Police are asking the public for help locating 12-year-old Alejandro Palma Corado.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 11:50PM EDT
Montreal police are asking the public for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
Alejandro Palma Corado was last seen on Saturday morning in Rosemont at around 8 a.m.
His family hasn’t seen him since.
Police say the boy is around 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.
He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a light blue jacket and cap.
Police have not ruled out the possibility that he may have run away.
Anyone with information is asked call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.