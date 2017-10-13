

CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested the 23-year-old son of Health Minister Gaetan Barrette following a hit and run in Montreal.

He now faces charges of hit-and-run causing injuries. After several hours at the police station, he was freed from custody with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The collision happened at the intersection of Rachel St. and St. Dominique St. around 12:10 a.m. Friday when the driver of an SUV hit a cyclist .

Police said the cyclist was heading east on Rachel when the driver going west made a lefthand turn and hit the 27-year-old man.

The driver then fled the scene, with witnesses saying he made a U-turn and drove the wrong way down a one-way street.

The cyclist suffered serious head injuries but is expected to survive.

Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was parked on Des Carrieres St. near St. Hubert St., about 4 km northeast.

Around 5 a.m. police found Geoffroy Barrette, the man believed to have been driving the car, and placed him under arrest.

"He came willingly with the investigators where he was questioned by the collision squad investigators of the Montreal Police," said Daniel Lacoursiere, spokesperson for the SPVM.

He was questioned for seven hours before being released after making a promise to appear in court on Nov. 14 to be charged with hit and run causing injury and dangerous driving causing injury.

According to court records Geoffroy Barrette has had multiple driving infractions, including failing to stop at a red light in 2014, and being fined for failing to pay to register his car in 2016.

Barrette works as a real estate agent.

Contrary to earlier reports, he was not driving with a suspended licence.

Around 9 a.m. the Health Minister issued a statement about the crash and injury.

"I am shocked and my first thoughts were immediately for the victim and his loved ones. I was unaware that my son was not allowed to drive," wrote Barrette.

"My son, I will support him like any parent, but he must suffer the consequences of his actions."

Statement from @drgbarrette on the arrest of his son in connection with a hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured: pic.twitter.com/BktdRjIP08 — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) October 13, 2017

The cyclist is now recovering from head injuries.

Barrette will be in court November 14th to face charges. If convicted, he could be sentenced to jail time.