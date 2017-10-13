

Montreal police have arrested the 23-year-old son of Health Minister Gaetan Barrette following a hit and run in Montreal.

The collision happened at the intersection of Rachel St. and St. Dominique St. around 12:10 a.m. Friday when the driver of an SUV hit a cyclist .

Police said the cyclist was heading east on Rachel when the driver going west made a lefthand turn and hit the 27-year-old man.

The driver then fled the scene, with witnesses saying he made a U-turn and drove the wrong way down a one-way street.

The cyclist suffered serious head injuries but is expected to survive.

Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was parked on Des Carrieres St. near St. Hubert St., about 4 km northeast.

Around 5 a.m. police found Geoffroy Barrette, the man believed to have been driving the car, and placed him under arrest.

According to court records Geoffroy Barrette has had multiple driving infractions, including failing to stop at a red light in 2014, and being fined for failing to pay to register his car in 2016.

Contrary to earlier reports he was not driving with a suspended licence.

Around 9 a.m. the Health Minister issued a statement about the crash and injury.

"I am shocked and my first thoughts were immediately for the victim and his loved ones. I was unaware that my son was not allowed to drive," wrote Barrette.

"My son, I will support him like any parent, but he must suffer the consequences of his actions."