Quebec's Public Security Minister is calling on the public to be patient as a thorough investigation of Montreal police gets underway.

Martin Coiteux made the comments Friday after being questioned about reports of a Mafia lawyer discussing police officers being bribed.

In police recordings made on Feb. 17, 2015 and released this week by a Superior Court judge to the Journal de Montreal and La Presse, lawyer Loris Cavaliere is heard discussing police investigations with two clients.

Cavaliere asks his client if he is worried, and the person says he is not: "Police officers are worried about leaks in this matter. That's why Internal Affairs is involved. That doesn't worry me, it's what we're paying them for."

Those remarks were apparently made in connection with Andre Thibodeau, a Montreal police sergeant arrested in January 2015 as part of an investigation into a Mafia-led gambling ring.

Last week Coiteux announced two investigations into allegations of corruption within the Montreal police department.

On Friday he said those investigations will continue, but they will take time.

"All information related to allegations is being brought to the inquiry that I announced last week," Coiteux said several times.

"We are not going to rush into a decision based on an article in today's newspaper."

Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet asked the Sureté du Quebec to investigate his force after several officers came forward to say the Internal Affairs division had fabricated evidence in order to silence whistleblowers.

Coiteux has launched one investigation into these allegations of wrongdoing, and a second, administrative inquiry, into the SPVM.

"I need to confirm the name of the commissioner. I know your patience is being tried but rest assured we will name someone soon," said Coiteux.

"We need to make tough decisions and be confident. We are going to get to the bottom of this."

Internal affairs must hand over all investigations

Cavaliere has a lengthy history of working with members of organized crime.

Last month Cavaliere pleaded guilty to charges of gangsterism and weapons charges, and was sentenced to 34 months in prison.

He spent his career working for organized crime, including mafia leader Nicole Rizzuto, and the Crown said he frequently passed messages between those in and out of jail.

Part of the case against Cavaliere involved wiretaps and court-authorized recordings made in his office.