Former mayor Michael Applebaum has been sentenced to 12 months in jail, plus two years probation.

Judge Louise Provost handed down the judgment Thursday afternoon, two months after finding Applebaum guilty on eight counts of corruption, fraud, and conspiracy for his role in collecting $37,000 in bribes from businessmen.



She called his behaviour and actions "highly reprehensible" as she handed down the sentence, reminding him of his duties as mayor by reading out in the courtroom the oath he took as he entered office.



After she read the sentence, Applebaum was handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom.



Applebaum's sentencing was delayed Thursday; Provost said he was in the hospital in the morning, forcing the postponement.

Provost spoke to aggravating factors that led to her sentence, including that Applebaum was mayor and in a privileged position. She said citizens no longer tolerate elected officials profiting from their duties and using their position to advance certain projects.

She also mentioned some neutral factors in her decision, including his son's testimony about Applebaum’s importance to the family, as well as his psychological health.



Provost also said she looked at cases involving other elected officials, including former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt, and the former mayor of Vernon, B.C.

Crown prosecutor Nathalie Kleber had asked for Applebaum to serve two years in prison followed by two years on probation, while defence lawyer Pierre Teasdale recommended either a suspended sentence or community work and weekends in jail.



Provost said she ruled out that request for a mixed sentence, meaning evenings and weekend jail time and community work, citing jurisprudence.



She added that she felt firm jail time was necessary but that a prison sentence (over two years) was too harsh.

The maximum sentence was five years in prison.

The criminal acts took place between 2007 and 2010 when Applebaum was the borough mayor for Cote des Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace.

The Crown presented five witnesses, including his former aide Hugo Tremblay, who demonstrated that Applebaum had orchestrated a scheme to receive kickbacks from developers.

Teasdale never presented any defence witnesses, arguing that police had not presented physical evidence that anyone other than Tremblay had handled the money.

When she found Applebaum guilty Provost said she found many of Applebaum's statements made during secret recordings, including when Tremblay wore a wire, were "troubling."

Applebaum was one of three men charged and convicted in the plot.

Former councillor Saulie Zajdel and Jean-Yves Bisson, the head of permits for the borough, pleaded guilty to the charges they faced. Both were sentenced to community service.

Teasdale has said his client will not appeal the conviction.

Applebaum was interim mayor of Montreal from November 2012 to June 2013.