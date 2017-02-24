

CTV Montreal





The St. Denis Theatre played host to thousands of optimistic young Montrealers gathered to celebrate “We Day” on Friday.

“We Day” was started in 2007 by Craig and Marc Kielburger, the brothers and activists who founded non-profit organization WE, formerly Free the Children, with the goal of getting children involved in activism to make the world a better place.

This year is the fifth the event has been held in Montreal and it attracted 2,000 students from Anglophone elementary and high schools. Tickets to the event were given to students who had made a difference in their community by activities such as volunteering.

Among the 24 speakers who addressed the children was actress and activist Mia Farrow.

“Any problem you look at or any issue you look at for long enough and hard enough with all your heart and soul, you will begin to see solutions and you will begin to see where you can put your shoulder and push,” she said during her presentation. “I think that’s the most important thing I can convey to an activist, where to push.”