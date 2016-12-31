

CTV Montreal





Late night revelers won’t have to worry about how they’re getting home as Montreal’s metro will run all night long on New Year’s Eve.

An unlimited all-night public transportation pass will be available for $5 and gives access to services between 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Adapted transport services for the disabled will also stay up late, though those planning on using that service are encouraged to make a reservation 24 hours in advance.

The shuttle between Jean-Drapeau Station and the Montreal Casino will also be available until Sunday morning as will the usual night bus lines.