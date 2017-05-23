Metro's orange line stops at rush hour between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 4:48PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2017 5:40PM EDT
Part of the orange line of the Montreal metro was halted during rush hour Tuesday.
The line was stopped between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa.
The STM said the line was shut down due to an intervention by emergency medical services.
Service began gradually resuming at 5:40 p.m.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Terrorist attacks on soft targets prompt increase in security
- Metro's orange line stops at rush hour between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa
- Petition to ban caleches in Quebec City gets more than 34,000 signatures
- Quebec comic book writer forced to move after transphobic attacks
- Quebec labour minister threatening special law in event of construction strike