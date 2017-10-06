Metro's orange line back up and running after morning interruption
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 7:17AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 6, 2017 8:47AM EDT
Part of the orange line of the Montreal metro was shut down Friday morning -- but it is back up and running.
Eleven stations were affected from Berri-UQAM to Henri-Bourassa.
STM officials say the stopped service, which began at 6:30 a.m., was due to a medical emergency.
Service was set to resume at 7:25 a.m., but the STM later pushed that time back to 7:40 a.m.
It gradually resumed at that time.
