Part of the orange line of the Montreal metro was shut down Friday morning -- but it is back up and running.

Eleven stations were affected from Berri-UQAM to Henri-Bourassa.

STM officials say the stopped service, which began at 6:30 a.m., was due to a medical emergency.

Service was set to resume at 7:25 a.m., but the STM later pushed that time back to 7:40 a.m.



It gradually resumed at that time.