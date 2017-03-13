

CTV Montreal





The Montreal metro’s blue line faced a service disruption Monday morning.



The entire line was shut down as of 9:45 a.m. and service is expected to resume at 11:45. Temporary bus shuttle service has been established along the line, the STM confirmed.



The STM tweeted that the service disruption was caused by water infiltration at the Parc station, adding that teams are on site, working to restore service as quickly as possible.



Serv. disruption caused by water infiltration at Parc station. Teams are on site, working to restore service as quickly as possible #stminfo — STM Ligne Bleue (@stm_Bleue) March 13, 2017

Updates to come.