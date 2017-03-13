Metro's blue line down for two hours: STM
Montreal metro STM
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 10:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 11:41AM EDT
The Montreal metro’s blue line faced a nearly two-hour service disruption Monday morning.
The entire line was shut down as of 9:45 a.m. and service resumed at 11:40 a.m. Temporary bus shuttle service was set up along the line during the shutdown, the STM confirmed.
The STM tweeted that the service disruption was caused by water infiltration at the Parc station, adding that teams are on site, working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Serv. disruption caused by water infiltration at Parc station. Teams are on site, working to restore service as soon as possible #stminfo— STM Ligne Bleue (@stm_Bleue) March 13, 2017