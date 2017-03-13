

The Montreal metro’s blue line faced a nearly two-hour service disruption Monday morning.



The entire line was shut down as of 9:45 a.m. and service resumed at 11:40 a.m. Temporary bus shuttle service was set up along the line during the shutdown, the STM confirmed.



The STM tweeted that the service disruption was caused by water infiltration at the Parc station, adding that teams are on site, working to restore service as quickly as possible.



