Complaints against the STM spiked in 2016 but officials are saying that they aren’t entirely to blame for problems that have perturbed commuters.

The transit services saw 27,000 complaints lodged last year, the highest amount in five years. There was an especially high amount of complaints about the metro, with 735. In 2015, only 348 complaints were lodged regarding metro service.

STM chairman Philippe Schnobb said those numbers aren’t indicative of the STM’s performance as a whole. He pointed to a three day period in November where metro services experienced five extended system interruptions and received 185 complaints during that time.

Of the complains, 83 per cent were regarding bus service but there, too, Schnobb pointed to a situation that was out of the STM administration’s hands. A strike at an Anjou garage resulted in 225 complaints.

“One morning, some drivers at the Anjou garage decided not to go to work for some reason,” said Schnobb. “If we look at 2016 as a whole, before that, beginning of November, we had the best year of the five past years. Those events in November had an impact.”

Schnobb said there were other factors that played into the surge in complaints, including that making them is now easier than ever, thanks to social media.