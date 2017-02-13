

The Canadian Press





Rock band Metallica is coming to Quebec this summer.

The American heavy metal pioneers will play on Quebec City’s Plains of Abraham on July 14 and then five days later in Montreal.

In between, they will play a show in Toronto on July 12, as part of their ‘World Wired Tour 2017’ in North America.

After their stop in Montreal on July 19th, the band will play only two other Canadian shows: Vancouver on Sept. 14 and Edmonton two days later.

Metallica performed on the Plains of Abraham in 2011. In 2015 they also played the last ever concert given at the Quebec Colisée and then two days later, played the first concerts at the Videotron Centre.