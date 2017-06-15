

CTV Montreal





A bail hearing resumed Thursday for a 55-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend who had Alzheimer’s disease.

Michel Cadotte testified under cross-examination that he had grown increasingly frustrated by nursing staff at a long-term care facility.

He told the court how he became extremely depressed after his partner Jocelyne Lizotte was denied the right to medically assisted death despite her condition.

He claimed she was not receiving adequate care at the long-term facility, saying on the stand that the staff “brutalized” her, claiming she had bruises on her body from baths.

He also complained that the medication Lizotte was taking made her condition worse.

Cadotte claimed he felt a mix of compassion and anger because of everything she was forced to endure, adding that a series of incidents the day she died pushed him to the brink and worsened the depression he was going through.

Lizotte’s family was on hand Thursday for the trial hearing, clearly showing support for the accused by talking with his defence lawyer.

The decision on bail is expected to come down Thursday afternoon or on Friday.