The five men taken to hospital Sunday evening in critical condition after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque are expected to survive.

Two of the men remain in critical condition, and one of them underwent more surgery Tuesday morning at l'Enfant-Jesus hospital in an attempt to repair more damage caused by bullets and fragments.



One of those men is Ayman Derbali, according to a friend. Derbali, a father of three, suffered five gunshot wounds and risks being paralyzed, his friend told CTV News.

Two other men who were shot are considered to be in stable condition, although they remain in intensive care. They are not expected to require more surgery.

A fifth man who was badly injured in the mass shooting has been discharged.

Julien Clement, the director of Trauma for the CHU Quebec network, said the men were shot multiple times in the abdomen, while some of the victims were also shot in the hip, shoulder and neck.

He added those in the worst condition were being kept in medically-induced comas and had not yet been allowed to regain consciousness.

"Without going into details, we're talking about between three and six bullets for each patient," said Clement.

"It's still too early to talk about permanent injury and so on. We do expect survivability. We've been pretty sure about that since Sunday, Sunday night."

Clement said the hospital will have a meeting to discuss how they handled the mass shooting and what they can learn from the event.

He add that Quebec City normally handles 15 gunshot wounds a year, mostly due to hunting injuries.

The injured men were victims of a terrorist attack that took place at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the end of evening prayers.

Police say one man walked into the building and opened fire, killing six men and seriously injuring five others. Another dozen people suffered lesser wounds and were quickly treated.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five charges of attempted murder.

Another man arrested Sunday night was determined to be a witness. He ran off when he saw men holding firearms enter the mosque, not recognizing them as police officers.

The bodies of the slain are being held by the coroner. They will all undergo autopsies in Montreal.

It is not known when their funerals will take place.