A theft of expensive medical equipment at St. Mary's Hospital has reportedly led to 19 cancellations of colonoscopies scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Police say they received a call about the theft Wednesday morning, and that the equipment was likely stolen overnight.

St. Mary's gastroenterology department is in the sub-basement with an exit door on to the parking lot.

Investigators have not made any arrests yet and they say they are still speaking with people about what may have happened.

The theft caused more delays for colonoscopies - a procedure that is already notoriously delayed at many Montreal hospitals.

Patients can go for months and sometimes years before getting the cancer-detecting procedure.



The hospital did not return calls to CTV, but hospital told media outlets that despite the initial cancellations, most of the procedures will take place over the coming week.

The department is reportedly functioning normally again.

The average price of an endoscope is $3,700 – they are equipped with cameras and flexible parts and must be disinfected after every use.

The Gazette reported that staff was worried since budget cuts forced the reorganization of hospital security. Some reported they were concerned about the impact on the safety of patients and the potential for the theft of more medical equipment.

Equipment theft is a known problem at hospitals across North America. Earlier this year, thieves made off with about $1.2 million in endoscopic and surgical equipment from Toronto Western Hospital.