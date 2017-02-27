

CTV Montreal





Part of the Green Line of Montreal's metro system was shut down Monday morning by a medical emergency.

The eastern third of the line, between the Berri-UQAM and Honoré Beaugrand stations, came to a halt around 7:35 a.m. Monday.

STM chair Philippe Schnobb said there was "an unfortunate mishap" at the Joliette station.

The STM expected it would take just over an hour to deal with the medical problem and get the trains running again.

That proved to be the case, with service getting underway again around 8:50 a.m.

Service on the rest of the Green line, and the other metro lines, was working normally during the shutdown.