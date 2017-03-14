

McGill University is revising its anti-hazing policy after a student said he was humiliated and embarrassed 18 months ago.

The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted the school with an explanation of what he endured in September 2015.

"My hands were duct-taped and while I was trying to drink the beer, several older teammates and alumni pulled my head back and forced me to drink vodka and other types of alcohol by pouring it down my throat," wrote the student.

"While still undressed in our boxers and extremely drunk, we were told to participate in activities with the rookie girls who were in the same state of undress. Some games were sexual in nature."

McGill University investigated the incident and despite the school's zero-tolerance policy for hazing, the students responsible were not suspended.

"They were probationed and again, they were on probation because those were the recommendations. We apply appropriate measures to appropriate things," said Ollivier Dyens, Deputy Provost of McGill.

The women's team was on probation for the current season, which just ended.

The men's team was on probation for the current season and will remain on probation next year.

Sheilagh McGee, whose son was hazed at McGill more than a decade ago, was disappointed in that response.

The recently-hazed student reached out to McGee's family because of the shared experience.

"By the time they got to use they were very frustrated," said McGee.

"Ten years later that this all happening again, another young player had his dreams dashed, that he had to give up his dream of playing sports and be under that kind of stress and anxiety, was just heartbreaking."

Her son, D'Arcy McKeown, was assaulted as part of a team initiation, which led to McGill's zero-tolerance policy.

"There should be zero tolerance for hazing. That it's about bullying, about humiliation, it's about power. It's not unlike a rape culture," said McGee.

The revised policy should be put into place for next season.