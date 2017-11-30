McGill professors condemn religious neutrality bill
Warda Naili poses for a photograph on a city bus in Montreal, Saturday, October 21, 2017. Warda Naili says the first time she donned a niqab six years ago, it became a part of her. The Quebec woman, a convert to Islam, said she decided to cover her face out of a desire to practice her faith more authentically and to protect her modesty. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 2:24PM EST
Not in their classrooms.
More than 100 McGill University professors have jointly signed an open letter publicly condemning Quebec’s controversial Bill 62.
The law, which bans religious face coverings when giving or receiving public services, has been widely denounced.
The McGill faculty members called the bill “divisive and discriminatory politics,” adding that it specifically targets Muslim women.
They stated in the letter that they will not enforce Bill 62 in classrooms, offices, or events.
“We will do our best to support community members whose sense of safety, access, and inclusion has already been violated by the passage of Bill 62 and by Islamophobia and recent anti-Islam violence in Quebec,” the letter stated.
The faculty members are calling for the bill to be revoked.
