While the race for mayor of Montreal will continue on for four more weeks, results for the uncontested mayoral races in three of the island’s municipalities are already in.

Hampstead’s William Steinberg, Kirkland’s Michel Gibson and Town of Mount Royal’s Philippe Roy were all acclaimed to new terms on Saturday after no candidates registered to run against them by Friday’s deadline.

Steinberg was first elected in 2005 following the breakup of the Montreal megacity. He was re-elected in 2009 and 2013.

Kirkland’s Gibson was first elected in 2013 after serving as a city councillor since 1991.

With his acclamation, Roy will begin serving his third term as TMR’s mayor.