

The Canadian Press





Rigaud's Mayor, Hans Gruenwald, is exasperated by how long it is taking the provincial government to help flood victims. He is appealing to citizens of Rigaud who were affected by the flooding last spring to contact the municipality directly with their needs.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gruenwald argued that out of more than 250 cases opened by flood victims in his municipality, only 15 are currently being processed.

Gruenwald said he’s worried about what will happen to residents as winter and colder weather approaches and expressed frustration at his inability to obtain information from the Quebec government.

Gruenwald said he has set aside land to temporarily set up mobile homes to house people once temperatures become too cold, until they can return home.

He added that, despite adding extra staff, municipal employees are exhausted by the aftermath of the natural disaster and the ever-increasing number of delays at the provincial level.

The mayor also said he was tired of hearing the government repeat that it will improve psychosocial support, indicating that this approach does not meet the real needs of those who need housing.

Rigaud residents who need assistance should contact 450-451-0869 ext. 263.