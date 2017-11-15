

CTV Montreal





Mayor-elect Valerie Plante is taking a look at snow removal in all 19 boroughs to see what, if any, changes she’d like to make.

The current system, implemented two years ago by outgoing mayor Denis Coderre, gives the same deadlines to all boroughs to clear and remove the snow.

Projet Montreal approved of the plan, so Plante is not promising major changes to snow clearing – at least not yet.

“I want to have a conversation with the different mayors of the borough, because they're the ones who are dealing very concretely with the snow removal. It's more that I'm open for dialogue just to see if things need to be improved, but on the short-term it will continue as it is,” she said.