Water levels in Quebec are about to reach their peak, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said in an update of the floods Monday morning.

It's a small bit of encouraging news for dozens of communities inundated across the province, as Coiteux gave an update of the emergency situation.

"It will begin to get better," said Coiteux.

From the Outaouais all the way to the Gaspé, more than 146 municipalities across the province are affected by the floods and 2,426 homes are flooded.

As many as 1,520 people have evacuated their homes either voluntarily or involuntarily, said Coiteux.

"The good news is that we’re expecting the maximum levels to be reached between today and Wednesday,” said Coiteux, add that the province is in stabilization mode.

He said the water levels should begin to recede as of Wednesday, assuming the forecast doesn’t change.

The weather is always subject to change, Coiteux underlined, adding that they are contantly reevaluating.

It may take a few weeks before the water levels reach a normal level, he added.

“We will give all the support necessary,” until the situation returns to normal, said Coiteux.

Environment Minister David Heurtel added that the water levels have already receded in the Rivieres des Prairies by 5 centimetres, a good sign.

Officials said in addition to the physical resources that have been deployed in flooded areas, they are also dispatching psychosocial workers to help with exhausted homeowners, evacuees and emergency workers.



As many as 1,650 troops will be on the ground as of Monday to meet the needs of the communities affected.

State of emergency in Montreal

The 48-hour state of emergency is likely to be extended another five days, said Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre in a news conference Monday morning.



Coderre first announced a 48-hour state of emergency on Sunday as over 226 homes have been evacuated of about 1,000 people in several parts of the island.



"We will see if we will renew for five days tomorrow. There will be a special agglomeration council to make the decision," said Coderre, who expressed interest in the extension to meet the needs of residents and emergency workers.

A state of emergency gives the city extra powers and access to resources to use as officials see fit. It's the first time since the 1998 ice storm that a state of emergency has been declared in the city.



Coderre said Monday over 250,000 sandbags have been filled as over 600 men and women are working to help flooded citizens and homes.



“We have more than 100 firemen in the field, going door to door,” said Coderre, adding that the water level is stable in the Montreal area.



“Level of water is stable, it will go down a little tomorrow,” he said.



“Don’t lose hope,” he added, “What we’re seeing is encouraging.”

Coderre said the state of emergency will allow fire department chief Bruno Lachance, who has overseen relief efforts, to make evacuation orders mandatory.

"It's a matter of execution," said Coderre. "The difference between reaction and prevention is in the execution. If you have the authority to act accordingly, you can proceed."

The declaration of a state of emergency gives city officials the power to forcibly remove people from their homes if their lives are in danger, though no one has been forcibly removed so far.

"If people's lives are in jeopardy, we have to think about the people first. I understand morally, psychologically, mentally, physically, people are very tired but sometimes we need to protect people against themselves."



Coderre stated that the seniors’ residences Pavillon Pierrefonds and Pavillon Albert-Prevost have been evacuated as a precaution.

Coderre called the floods "historic," saying "When's the last time you saw water in the basement of the city hall of Pierrefonds?"

In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, burst dikes have forced the evacuation of 77 houses, while residents of a further 85 in Ile-Bizard must leave. Another 11 homes in Ahuntsic-Cartierville have also been evacuated.

Lachance said five of the main dikes were reinforced overnight.



"Engineers are inspecting," he said, adding that "we have control of them."



The STM confirmed that detours on public transit are to be expected Monday due to flooding on the west and east sides of Montreal. The following bus lines are affected: 68, 183, 201, 205, 207, 212, 218, 401, 407, 409, 468 and 470.





State of emergency in Laval

On Sunday, Laval also declared a state of emergency. In a statement on the city's website, Mayor Marc Demers said he had informed Quebec's Minister Martin Coiteux of the declaration, which was necessary due to the threat to residents' safety.

The order comes after 33 homes in Ile-Verte and Ile-Roussin were evacuated and 150 other homes suffered damage from basement flooding.



The Ile Verte Bridge in Laval is closed due to flooding.



Four information and emergency shelters have been set up in the city for those who have been displaced or whose homes have been damaged by the water.

Coiteux reminded inhabitants that when they're advised to get out, the warning should be taken seriously.

State of emergency in Rigaud

Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. ordered the mandatory evacuation of several areas, saying authorities can no longer guarantee the safety of residents.

The residents of roughly 150 homes are affected by the order, which comes after days of rising water levels in the besieged community.

The following areas are affected by the order:

La Baie

La Pointe Seguin

Rigaud Sur Le Lac

Rue Sauve

Pointe a la Raquette

Chemin de l'Anse

State of emergency in Oka, Hudson

On Saturday, a state of emergency was declared in Oka. By Sunday morning, the basement of the town's city hall was flooded and 60 homes had been damaged by water.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon said his request for help from the army had not yet received a response. He said pumping stations in the town's serwers had been flooded and should those pumps stop working, he estimated 1,000 more homes containing 3,000 residents would need evacuation.

The city of Hudson also declared a state of emergency on Sunday. Military personnel are on site to evaluate the situation. The Hudson Legion has been opened to offer shelter to any displaced people.

Pointe-Calumet, St-Andre d'Argenteuil and St-Placide have also been affected by the floods.



With a report from The Canadian Press