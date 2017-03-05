Massé launches bid to succeed David as QS spokesperson
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 10:58AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 11:31AM EST
Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé launched her campaign to succeed Francoise David as the party’s spokesperson on Sunday.
Massé made the announcement at a press conference in her riding of Ste-Marie-St-Jacques.
“In spite of all the scandals that envelope the political class and the social inequalities that are constantly increasing, I’m not cynical,” she said in a statement. “I am more determined than ever to attack all the injustices that affect the population.”
David retired from politics in January, citing fatigue and health concerns. Massé has held David’s former position in an interim role since then.
The party’s other spokesperson, Andres Fontecilla, announced on Friday that he would not seek another term for the position.
Unlike other political parties, Quebec Solidaire does not have a formal leader and its spokesperson acts as the party’s public face.
The party will choose its new spokesperson on May 21.
- With files from The Canadian Press
