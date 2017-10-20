

Protesters gathered along Park Ave. Friday morning to denounce legislation that requires people to show their faces while using or providing a government-funded service.

Quebec's Justice Minister said the law applies to everything from entering a library, to using the bus, to a doctor's visit.

Between 8 and 9 a.m. Friday about 100 people gathered along the route of the Number 80 STM bus wearing scarves around their face -- something that is now legally prohibited if they were to get on the bus.

Protest organizer Catherine Jezer-Morton said she found the law to be an "abhorrent" attack on civil rights.

"Our message to the government is we think that this is a ridiculous, manipulative, and cowardly legislative act that as Quebecers we disagree with," said Jezer-Morton.

She and others have said the law clearly targets the few dozen Muslim women in Quebec who wear face veils, such as the niqab and burka.

"We also just want to express solidarity with the women that could be affected by it," said Jezer-Morton.

"It's the only law of its kind in North America. We consider Quebec to be a really progressive province that is wonderful to its women. I think there is a lot of protections in place for women here and the idea that this is somehow good for women, we don't agree with that."

Bus drivers for multiple services across the province have said they will not enforce the law, and one bus driver at the wheel wore a face mask in solidarity with the protesters.

Opposition parties in Quebec voted against Bill 62 because they did not feel it did enough to strip the expression of religion from the public sphere. The CAQ has promised that if elected, it would replace Bill 62 with more restrictive legislation.

"We just wanted to stand up and make some kind of demonstration of our displeasure about this law because it just seems extreme," said Jezer-Morton.