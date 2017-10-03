

CTV Montreal





Montreal Impact head coach Mauro Biello is having a soccer field named after him.



The Mauro Biello Field is at his former high school Marymount Academy in NDG, where he got his start playing soccer in the late 1980s before playing professionally from 1991 to 2001.



The honour, however, comes on the same day as a report from TSN’s Rock Moffatt that this will be his last season as the Impact's head coach.



Moffat reports to TSN that Biello and his staff will be offered different roles with the club.



Speaking to media at the event at Marymount Tuesday, Biello wouldn’t comment directly on his job security and said he is still focused on the end of the season.



The MLS team is on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention; they currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and five points off from the New York Red Bulls for the final playoff spot.



With only two games left in the season, the Impact may miss the playoffs for the first time in three years.



Shirking the question of his professional future, Biello spoke instead about the honour of having a field named after him.



Biello said he wished he had a soccer field like the one at Marymount now when he was a student there, because at the time, it was made of concrete.



“My mom gies, ‘Oh, do you know how many times I had to stitch up your knees of your school pants because you would scrape them playing soccer? It’s about time they put a real field in there,’” he joked.



Biello played part of his career with the second-division Montreal Impact, where he is the all-time leader in goals and appearances.