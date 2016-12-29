

CTV Montreal





City councillor for Snowdon Marvin Rotrand is the new interim leader of Coalition Montreal.

Party president Laurent Blanchard announced Rotrand’s election in a statement on Thursday, saying Rotrand’s mandate begins immediately.

Rotrand has sat on the municipal council since 1982 and also serves as vice-president of the STM.

Rotrand succeeds Benoit Dorais, who announced his departure from the party on Monday. Dorais, who is mayor of the Southwest borough, will sit as an independent councillor.

Coalition Montreal was formed by the late Marcel Côté and Rotrand vowed to carry on his legacy in municipal politics.

He also said he aims to raise the party’s profile.

“We have been too discreet as a party over the past two years,” he said in a statement. “I want members to decide how best to achieve our key objectives. This includes ensure that the 31 per cent of Montrealers who are visible minorities are not invisible when it comes to their representation in public service and municipal life.”

Rotrand added that his primary policy goals are to promote public transportation access, including accelerating the development of an extension to the metro’s blue line.