A man found guilty of setting up a maple syrup heist in Quebec has been sentenced to eight years in prison.



Richard Vallieres has also been fined $9.4 million – and if he can’t pay the fine, he will have to spend an additional six years in prison.



In 2012, 2,700 tonnes of Quebec maple syrup valued at $18 million was taken from a warehouse belonging to the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers.



Vallières was found guilty of theft, fraud and possession of maple syrup on Nov. 12.



His father Raymond Vallières was found guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and Étienne St-Pierre was found guilty of fraud and trafficking. They each received a sentence of two years less a day to serve in the community, as well as a three-year probation, and both are also required to pay fines lest they serve more time.



The three were sentenced in a Trois-Rivières courthouse Friday.

A total of 26 people were accused of being involved in the robbery.



The case made international headlines after the sweet stuff was reported missing following a routine inventory check at a warehouse in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Que.

An investigation was launched after the barrels of syrup were found to have been drained and replaced with water.

Officers from the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement helped Quebec police in the investigation.



Richard Vallieres is appealing his conviction.



