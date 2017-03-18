A day after a fatal midair collision between two small aircraft above St-Bruno, the cause of the crash has not been determined and Transportation Safety Board officials are advising patience.

“We always take the time to conduct a thorough investigation,” said investigator Jean-Marc Ledoux. “But if during the investigation process we identify any safety deficiencies, we don’t have to wait until the end of the investigation to pass the message to those who can make the change and put some mitigation measures in place to prevent a similar occurrence.”

On Friday, the two aircraft collided over the Promenade St-Bruno, sending both planes crashing – one on the mall’s roof, the other in the parking lot. The 21-year-old pilot of the one that crashed in the lot died later that day while the 23-year-old in the other craft sustained serious injuries.

In audio recordings of communications between the 23-year-old and air traffic control, the pilot is warned several times to adjust his altitude as he approached the runway, but no response was made.

Ledoux said the public should not jump to any conclusions, as several factors could have contributed to that silence. He added that the investigators have much work to do, including looking at radar data and interviewing the surviving pilot, air traffic controllers and employees at Cargair, the flight school which owned both aircraft. The remains of both craft have been sent to a TSB facility in Ottawa for further analysis.

“We have to carefully analyze these files,” he said. “We have to consider a lot of things before coming to any conclusion. Understanding why a person takes several times to reply or correctly reply to an instruction from an air traffic controller can depend on several things. Did he have problems with the radio? Was he very busy on the flight deck with something else?”

Rumours have spread that the issues in communication could have been due to a language barrier. Ledoux said all licensed pilots in Canada must pass a proficiency test in English or French and those who are fluent only in French are prohibited from entering certain airspaces where air traffic control use only English.

“This will be looked at by the investigators, what was the test that was conducted,” he said. “Did the individual pass the test? The language part of this will be looked at, for sure.”