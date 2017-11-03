

CTV Montreal





Daycare workers who are part of the CSN will hold another two days of strikes on Nov. 7 and 8, even though negotiations have resumed with the families minister.

The SPE workers voted on a mandate of six days of striking to be held at a time deemed appropriate. They held the first day of picketing on Oct. 30, when 11,000 workers took to picket lines, affecting 21,000 children.

After that day, Families Minister Luc Fortin invited them back to the bargaining table and talks resumed.

Despite that, daycare workers have decided to up the pressure by spending two more days on the picket lines on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The employees, who have been demanding better working conditions, have been without a contract for two and a half years.

There are main sticking points are salaries, contribution to the pension plan and the government's proposal to raise the retirement age to 61 from 60.

- With files from The Canadian Press