A second psychiatrist is testifying on behalf of a young man accused of murdering a cashier at a Maxi grocery store.

Dr. France Proulx, psychiatrist who examined Randy Tshilumba while he awaited his trial, said on the stand Thursday that the accused suffers from schizophrenia.

Tshilumba is charged with the murder of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry inside the St-Michel store last April.

Proulx testified that through her conversation with the accused, she concluded he was going through a schizophrenic episode while the incident was taking place and was therefore not able to separate right from wrong.

During the trial, Tshilumba claimed he was convinced Beaulieu-Patry and her friends wanted to kill him, for reasons he was not able to explain. According to testimony, Tshilumba still believes she and her friends are out to get him.

He said he thought he was about to be killed when he stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Tshilumba is currently being treated at the Pinel Institute, a psychiatric hospital for people accused of crimes.

A psychiatrist there, Louis Morissette, earlier testified that Tshilumba was delusional and therefore not criminally responsible.

Meantime, the prosecution is trying to contradict this conclusion, arguing that the psychiatrists spoke mostly to Tshilumba to base their diagnoses, and therefore could have been manipulated or missing important facts.

The trial continues Friday.