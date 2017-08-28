

A man who was convicted for beating his four-year-old son will be out on parole after serving two thirds of his sentence.

Francis Bastien, 35, was also found guilty of criminal negligence for not stopping the fatal abuse inflicted by his girlfriend on his son.

Bastien was not present when his girlfriend Stephanie Meunier killed young Jeremy in December 2008. The man originally avoided prosecution but it became obvious he had a role to play in the last few months leading to the boy's death.

Bastien copied his girlfriend's habits by hitting his young son with a wooden spoon and a strap, usually upon her orders.

Jeremy Bastien-Perron died of injuries sustained by Meunier, who is serving a life sentence for the four-year old's murder.

Bastien was sentenced to 50 months behind bars in 2011.