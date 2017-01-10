

CTV Montreal





A 46-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 70-year-old man.

In September, Albert Arsenault fell down a flight of stairs at a bar on Newman Blvd. in LaSalle and died the next day.



His death was initially ruled an accident, but police later decided otherwise in part because of the work done by Arsenault's son, who watched surveillance video taken inside the bar which showed another man pushing his father -- and then showed it to police.

Officers then obtained a warrant for the arrest of Glenn Crossley, 46, who turned himself in on Monday after learning he was wanted.



Crossley was charged Tuesday afternoon via videoconference in Arsenault's death. The Crown objected to Crossley's release, so a bail hearing will be held Wednesday to determine if he will be released pending trial.

Rachel Arsenault said her family is still struggling to cope with her father's death.

"It's terrible. It's not something you can explain. It's something you have to learn to live with I guess," she said.

"It's really hard for the whole family. His mom is still alive and he has a brother, a sister, my kids, my brother, my mom. So it's hard for everybody."

In 1992 Crossley was sentenced to 10 months in jail for failing to stop at the scene of the crash that killed Olympic swimmer Victor Davis.

Davis was run down by Crossley's car in Ste. Anne de Bellevue in 1989, and he died two days later.



Crossley was released from jail after serving four months.

With Arsenault's death now declared a criminal homicide, that brings the number of people killed on the island of Montreal in 2016 to 25.