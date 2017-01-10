Man who killed Olympic swimmer accused in another death
Albert Arsenault died on Sept. 18, 2016 after a fall at a bar. Police later determined his death was a homicide.
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:35AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:54AM EST
A 46-year-old man is due in court Tuesday to be charged with the manslaughter of a man who died in September.
In September Albert Arsenault, 70, fell down a flight of stairs at a bar on Newman Blvd. in LaSalle and died the next day.
His death was initially ruled an accident, but police later decided otherwise.
They obtained a warrant for the arrest of Glenn Crossley, 46, who entered police custody on Monday after learning he was wanted.
Crossley is expected to be be charged Tuesday with being responsible for Arsenault's death.
In 1992 Crossley was sentenced to 10 months in jail for failing to stop at the scene of the crash that killed Olympic swimmer Victor Davis.
Davis was run down by Crossley's car in Ste. Anne de Bellevue in 1989, and he died two days later.
With Arsenault's death now declared a criminal homicide, that brings the number of people killed on the island of Montreal in 2016 to 25.
