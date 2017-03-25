

A man suspected of involvement in the 2010 shooting of Helen Leduc in a Montreal SAQ was arrested last week for a different crime.

According to a report in La Presse, the individual was apprehended in his Vaudreuil-Dorion home by investigators for the SPVM’s Violent Crime division, working with the Surete du Quebec, for his alleged role in an attempted murder. The man, along with two others, allegedly attempted to kill Haboullahi Mohamed Husein on April 30, 2016.

The 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries during a downtown shootout with police in December. He is accused of illegally being in possession of a .357 caliber pistol, conspiracy, attempted murder by firearm and unloading a firearm with intent to injure.

The man has yet to appear in court.

In October, 2010 Leduc was working at a Baie-D’Urfe SAQ during an attempted robbery. She was shot in the neck and her injuries left her quadriplegic. She died of her injuries in January, 2015.