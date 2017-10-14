

CTV Montreal





What was supposed to be a controlled decent down the side of a downtown Montreal building turned deadly Saturday morning.

A 33-year-old man fell five stories to his death at the corner of St. Catherine and Clark streets while people were watching and waiting for their turn to rappel down the building.

It happened at around 10 a.m. during an Amnesty International fundraising event called ‘Leap for Freedom’.

The man was an employee of Declade, the company helping to execute the event. Witnesses say two people were on the ground waiting for participants to come down and two others were up on the roof.

The demonstration involved rappelling down the Maison du Developpement Durable building using ropes and witnesses say it appears the equipment was being tested when the accident happened.

Marie-Julie Labbe was supposed to rappel down the side of the building herself, and witnessed the accident with her two young children.

“I filled the form, you know, the usual,” she said. “I was waiting for us to go on top and then two men of the company of the activity, I guess they tested the thing and one man just fell.”

The human rights group announced on their Facebook page that the event had been cancelled.

Amnesty International and the Maison du Developpement Durable issued a joint statement:

“Our thoughts go to the family to whom we offer our most sincere condolences. A police investigation is underway. We are dedicated to providing the necessary support to our colleagues and others present.”

Paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to revive the man.

Two people were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

A spokesperson for Quebec's workplace health and safety board said a team had been sent to investigate the incident but said it’s too early to determine whether the death was a result of human error or equipment failure.