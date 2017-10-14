Man suffers fatal fall from downtown building while rapelling
A man in his 30s has died after falling from a downtown building on Saturday.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 11:46AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2017 3:02PM EDT
Montreal's ambulance service says a 33-year-old man has died after falling five storeys from a downtown building.
Stephane Smith of Urgences Sante says the man was participating in a demonstration that involved rappelling down a building using ropes.
The event had been part of a fundraiser for Amnesty International Canada's francophone division.
The human rights group announced on their Facebook page that the event had been cancelled.
Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10 a.m. but were unable to revive the man.
Two people were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
A spokesperson for Quebec's workplace health and safety board said a team had been sent to investigate the incident.
Diane Thibault said it was unclear whether the man had been a participant or a worker.
Latest Montreal News
- Death toll up to 35 in historically destructive California wildfires
- Federal parties make their pitch in Lac-St-Jean by-election
- Suspect in 2014 murder turns self in to police
- Canadian says he and his wife were kidnapped because she was pregnant
- Man suffers fatal fall from downtown building while rapelling