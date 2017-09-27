

CTV Montreal





A man walking along Highway 20 in Dorval in the early hours of Wednesday morning was struck by a car whose driver fled the scene.

The Sûreté du Québec said the pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital.



Police say they have discovered a vehicle on the South Shore they believe is linked to the hit and run.

No arrests have been made.



The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway. It is so far unclear why the man was walking on the highway in the dark.



The eastbound Highway 20 was forced to close between the Dorval Circle and 55th Ave. in Lachine as the SQ investigated.



Drivers headed to Montreal are therefore being asked to detour via Highway 520 eastbound to Highway 13 and then head back south to Highway 20.



It is not expected to open before 8 a.m. at the earliest.