Man stabbed on Crescent St.
A 54-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed on Crescent St. as bars closed early Sunday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 8:10AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 2:53PM EDT
A 54-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed as bars closed on Crescent St. early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred between de Maisonneuve and Ste. Catherine St.
Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to his upper body but they don’t fear for his life.
No arrests have yet been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.