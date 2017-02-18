Man stabbed near Place-d’Armes metro station
A man was stabbed at the corner of Viger Ave. and Saint-Urbain St.
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 8:42PM EST
A man in his 30s was stabbed at least once in the upper body on Saturday evening at the corner of Viger Ave. and Saint-Urbain St. near the Place-d’Armes metro station.
It happened at around 5:30 p.m.
The victim was conscious when he was transported to hospital.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
So far no arrests have been made.
