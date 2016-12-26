

CTV Montreal





A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in a taxi at the corner of St. Catherine and Chambly streets on Monday evening.

Police received a 911 call at around 8 PM alerting them to a stabbing at that intersection.

When they arrived on the scene they could not find the victim or suspect.

Moments later another call came in which directed them to the victim who had made his way to the intersection of Hochelaga St. and Pie IX Blvd.

According to police the victim was stabbed by a man who fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital and is in critical condition.

Montreal police believe the incident is drug-related.

Investigators are on the scene and will interview the taxi driver who witnessed the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Infocrime.