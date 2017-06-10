

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old man was stabbed overnight in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just as bars were closing.

At around 2:40 a.m. patrol officers intervened after a fight broke out between several people at the corner of Saint-Laurent Blvd. and Duluth St.

The victim was stabbed in the upper-body and was transported to hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police arrested four people who are being questioned by investigators.

The canine unit and forensic teams were on the scene.

Police are meeting with witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage to get a better picture of what happened.