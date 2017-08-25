

CTV Montreal





There appears to have been a random stabbing Friday in a pharmacy in Griffintown.

Police say a man entered the Pharmaprix on Wellington St. at the corner du Shannon St. just before noon. He was waving a knife and threatening employees.

A 44-year-old employee was stabbed several times in the upper body and is now in serious condition in hospital. He was conscious when he was transported by ambulance to hospital.

"The motive of the aggression is still to be determined," said Montreal police spokesperson Rafael Bergeron. "It's hard to explain what exactly brought him to assault the man."

The assailant fled the scene on foot headed west and is still at large.

Investigators are looking at security footage from inside the store as well as speaking to witnesses.